12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: What Has Igbo Done to Warrant This... ? - Fani-Kayode

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, and former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the Federal Government to urgently withdraw military men sent to the south to east on Operation Python Dance II.

The ex minister in a statement sent to Vanguard, Tuesday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the army from the east and leave Nnamdi Kanu alone.

He went further lamenting that behaviour of the military against a defenceless and unarmed civilian population in Abia state was reprehensible.

He said: What has Nnamdi Kanu or indeed the Igbo people done to warrant this primitive show of barbarism and force?

'We are on the brink of a total breakdown of law and order and a prolonged and bloody armed conflict.

'I urge restraint on all sides and I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the army from the east and leave Nnamdi Kanu alone.

'Terrorising your own people with soldiers is not the act of a courageous man ...

'We call on the international community to bear witness to what is unfolding in Nigeria and we will hold Buhari responsible and accountable in the event of any loss of life. He concluded

