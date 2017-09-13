12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerians Arrested in Germany Over Fake Marriages

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pixabay
Wedding band.

Police in Germany and Portugal have raided properties linked to a gang suspected of arranging fake marriages in order to make it easier for Nigerians to come to Europe.

Berlin police say they searched 41 homes and offices in the German capital early Tuesday, arresting five people.

Officers also seized passports, European Union residency permits, cell phones and storage devices.

According to Fox News, the simultaneous operations took place in Portugal.

German federal police spokesman Jens Schobranski said the suspects detained are a 50-year-old Nigerian man, two Nigerian women aged 46 and 50, and two German women aged 55 and 64.

They are accused of selling certificates to Nigerian men documenting fake marriages with Portuguese women in more than 70 cases, taking up to 13,000 euros ($15,600) each time.

Nigeria

Buhari Heads to New York to Seek UN Support On Chibok Girls Release

Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will lead the Nigerian delegation to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.