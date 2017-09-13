12 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Invasion of Kanu's Home, Threat to National Unity-S-East/S-South Network

By Charles Kumolu

The South East-South South Network ,SESSNet, has condemned what it described as the invasion of NnamdiKanu's home in Umuahia by security operatives, saying the development was a threat to Nigeria's unity.

A statement by the group cautioned the Nigerian Army against repeating such, to avoid a repeat of what happened in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The statement reads: "The South East-South South Network vehemently condemns the military invasion of NnamdiKanu's home.

"The development is a threat to peaceful co-existence of this nation and it is quite unfortunate that security operatives will descend so low by invading the residence of an unarmed individual with Armoured Personnel Carrier.

"We put on record that if the security operatives try to repeat what happened in Zaria, Kaduna state to Shiites where over 300 unarmed civilians were killed by security operatives without any justification, the entire nation will be set ablaze from which the entire nation may not recover from.

"We hereby advise President MuhammaduBuhari and his security operatives not to exacerbate the already existing tension across the country."

