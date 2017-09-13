Rwanda: Charly & Nina Scoop Awards in Uganda

Girl duo Charly and Nina have continued to cement their popularity in Uganda by scooping two accolades in the Uganda Entertainment Awards which were held over the weekend.

Nina Umuhoza and Charlotte Rulinda have become a household name in Uganda thanks to a number of songs which have endeared them to their Ugandan fan base.

During the awards ceremony attended by Uganda's leading artistes at Kampala Serena Hotel on Saturday night, Charly and Nina walked away with the song of the year -Owooma featuring Uganda's Geosteady

Owooma beat to the accolade Ykee Benda's Munakampala, Vampino's Smart wire, Dangerous by Ceaserous, David Lutalo's Kwasa and Lil Pazzo's Emotoka. All these are popular songs in Uganda.

The Rwandan ladies also scooped the 'Best Collaboration' award for the same song, beating Rwanda's Jody Phibi who was also in the same category for her collaboration Body featuring Ugandan rapper Rabadaba.

According to the organisers, each award came with a cash prize of Shs2m.

Earlier this year in February, the duo also won the "Song of the Year" award for Indoro featuring Big Fizzo from Burundi in the HiPipo Music Awards.

Eddy Kenzo was the biggest winner on the night, scooping artiste of the year, male artiste of the year and best video for Jubilation.

Charly and Nina, who are managed by Alex Muyoboke are currently in Uganda where they have several gigs. They recently performed at a wedding and were applauded by President Yoweri Museveni who was in attendance.

On September 29, they will feature in the Kigali Jazz Junction alongside Nigerian female sensation Seyi Shay.