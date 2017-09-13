All is set for the fourth edition of the Navachab Half Marathon, with exciting cash prizes available in the different categories of the annual competition.

Regional Sports Officer for Omaruru in the Erongo Region, Bethold Karumendu said during the launch of the half marathon at the Namibia Sport Commission offices on Tuesday that they are expecting the best athletes in the country and from neighbouring countries to challenge each other over the weekend.

The 21,1km event, which is expected to attract runners from across the country, takes place on Saturday and starts at the Usab field in Karibib.

Karumendu said Botswana and Swaziland have confirmed their interest of sending athletes to the event, but they are still awaiting to hear from other southern African countries.

Currently, Navachab Mine is the event's biggest sponsor with N$45 000 followed by the Karibib Town Council with a sponsorship of N$6 000. First National Bank of Namibia contributed N$5 000, the same amount as Namagra and OK Store Karibib, while Coca Cola Namibia is on board as the main sponsor of drinks.

Last year, Kefas Kondjashili of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Athletics Club was the overall winner in the men's category, while Leena Ekandjo won the women's category.

The winning senior male and female runners will each receive N$5 000, while there will be unspecified cash awards for the top three athletes in numerous categories.

These include the senior, junior, veteran and masters men and women.

The Directorate of Sport will avail busses to transport athletes from various regions to the race.

