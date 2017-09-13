Photo: Shepherd Tozvireva/The Standard

Some of the leaders from different political parties who agreed to form the MDC Alliance.

The Coalition of Democrats, (CODE) has suspended Tendai Biti and his People's Democratic Party (PDP) from the eight member political consortium's activities.

Biti was the chairperson of CODE until his suspension last week and Barbara Nyagomo, who leads the Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ), has since taken over the chair.

Highly placed sources within CODE told New Zimbabwe at the weekend that Biti was officially suspended last week.

They said the PDP leader and his political movement were suspended for "double" standards which Biti showed last month when he attended the launch of the MDC Alliance.

Biti, last month joined MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai, Welshmen Ncube of the MDC and several other founder members of the MDC as well as other smaller political parties when they launched the MDC Alliance.

The former finance minister, however, did not sign the memorandum of understanding of the coalition (MDC Alliance) pact and said he was going to consult with his party.

"We served him with the letter informing him that the suspension will be lifted when he has officially communicated with us his position because as it stands we see it as double dipping," said a CODE official who requested not to be named because, "We are yet to get his acknowledgement".

Contacted for comment, PDP, spokesperson Jacob Mafume said they were for the MDC Alliance.

"That information has not yet been communicated to us, but we are also urging everyone even in CODE to come and join the MDC Alliance.

"As the PDP we are for a coalition and we have stated clearly that the path going forward the MDC Alliance. We need to come under one umbrella and this is not the time to nit-pick names," he said.

New Zimbabwe is in possession of Biti's suspension letter which was signed by Barbara Nyagomo, the new pact chairperson.

"Please recall our Memorandum of 25th August 2017 to you, seeking clarification of the position of PDP vis-à-vis its membership of CODE, and the MDC Alliance. We had asked that you favour us with a response by 7th September 2017," reads part of the letter dated 12 September.

"At its meeting of 7th September 2017, the Governing Council of CODE noted that you had not acknowledged receipt of our MEMO, nor responded to it. In light of the lack of communication from your yourselves, the GC resolved to suspend your party's membership of CODE, with immediate effect," said Nyagomo.

"This letter serves to advise that PDP is suspended from membership of CODE.

I take this opportunity, on behalf of the entire membership of CODE, to thank you and your colleagues in PDP, for the cooperation we enjoyed, and to wish your Party good fortunes in future," the letter said.

The withdrawal of Biti from CODE has reduced the number of parties to seven.

Last month, Welshmen Ncube also deserted the CODE preferring to go with the MDC Alliance.

Remaining parties in CODE are the Elton Mangoma's Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe, Zapu, Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn of Simba Makoni, Democratic Restoration Assembly (Dare), the Zimbabwe Union for Democrats (Zunde), Barbara Nyagono's Progressive Democrats of Zimbabwe (PDZ) and Marcellina Chikasha's African Democratic Party.