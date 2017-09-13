13 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Mutasa Wants Chibuku Super Cup

As the Premiership soccer league teams anxiously wait for the Chibuku Super Cup draw this afternoon, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa says he badly wants to win this tournament. The gaffer, who used to be a stylish midfielder during his time as a player, won the Castle Cup with Tanganda after a sensational victory over CAPS United in a replayed final at the National Sports Stadium.

"We are always ready to face any team as we are in the league to compete. When entering a Cup competition, the objective is to be number one but at times it can go either way," said Mutasa.

"I last won such a medal long back when I was still a junior player but I am yet to do as a coach. So it would be good for the club and me as an individual."

The Chibuku Super Cup will this weekend see the staging of the play-offs for the bottom four teams, to determine which two other sides will join the rest of the league in the first round of the tournament.

Unlike last year, where the format of the draw was unveiled days before the draw, the organisers of the Chibuku Super Cup have this time kept a tight lid on the proceedings.

They are only expected to reveal at the function, the format of the draw, before conducting the draw.

Last year, the top eight teams at the end of the first half of the season were seeded, which saw many giants being kept apart in the first round.

And Ngezi Platinum emerged triumphant after beating FC Platinum in the final in Mhondoro.

The Ngezi side then went on to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup this year.

