Rwanda: Kirehe Set to Appoint Nduhirabandi as New Coach

AZAM Rwanda Premier League side Kirehe FC are on the verge of appointing former Marines coach Abdoul Karim 'Coka' Nduhirabandi as their new head coach.

The club president, Celestin Habanabakize told Times Sport, that Nduhirabandi will sign a two-year contract until the end of 2017/19 season, with an option for extension.

"We are still in talks, but everything is fine, we only need to agree on terms and conditions and he signs but we have chosen him as our coach," Habanabakize said.

Nduhirabandi, who resigned as Marines head coach at the end of last season after 18 years with the club, replaces Burundian Omar Ntakagero, who was sacked just after one month after his appointment.

"I cannot talk too much about Ntakageyo, we agreed with him to let us find another coach and everything went well between us," he added.

When contacted, Nduhirabandi said that he has agreed a deal with Kirehe but did not divulge details.

Nduhirabandi joined Marines in 1998 as a player before taking up the coaching role the following year and he has since kept the club in the topflight division.

Meanwhile Kirehe are in intense preparations for the league and train twice per day at Nyakarambi turf. The team will play warm up games against Police and SC Kiyovu before the start of the season where they will host Mukura on September 30.