13 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: SAN Rank - CJN to Swear in Osinbajo's Brother, Keyamo, Oke, 27 Others Sept 18

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

Abuja — Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, will on September 18, swear in 30 legal practitioners that were recently conferred with the rank of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, SANs.

A statement from the CJN disclosed that the event will take place at the main courtroom of the Supreme Court.

It is part of events lined up to flag off the 2017/ 2018 legal year of the apex court, which has been on vacation since July 17.

Meantime, among those that were elevated to the prestigious rank included younger brother to the Acting President, Akinlolu Osinbajo, who was Attorney General of Ogun State.

Attorney-General of Kwara State, Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade; former national legal adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party and gubernatorial candidate of Alliance for Democracy in Ondo State, Chief Olusola Oke, as well as human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo, also made the list.

Others are Chibuike Adindu Nwanne Nwokeukwu, Johnnie Nnaemeka Egwuonwu, Bert Chukwuneta Igwilo, Sylvester Emenike Elema, Ikenna Victor Egbuna, Wilcox Achace Abereton, Michael Abayomi Bidade Alliyu, Francis Forum Egele, Prof. Enefiok Effiong Essien.

The rest are Prof. Sadiq Sylvester Shikyl, Prof. Adebambo Anthony Adewopo, Prof. Adedeji Olusegun Adekunle, Nasser Abdu Dangiri, Oluwatoyin Ajoke Bashorun, Emeka Peter Okpoko, Sani Hussani Garun-Gabbas, Abdul Atadoga Ibrahim.

Also to be sworn-in are John Olusegun Odubela, Gboyega Sanmi Oyewole, Joshua Yusuf Musa, Ibrahim Sani Mohammed, Ekemejero Ohwovoriole, Oyetola Oshobi, Sulaiman Usman, Kehinde Olamide Ogunwumiju and Chiesonu Igbojamike Okpoko.

