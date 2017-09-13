Rwanda: APR Eye Second Win in Agaciro Devt Tourney

After seeing his side overcome AS Kigali in the opening game of Agaciro Development Fund championship, APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa is aiming to win the second game against Police at Amahoro National Stadium today afternoon.

APR beat AS Kigali 2-0 in the first match thanks to first half goals from forwards Maxime Sekamana in the 12th minute and Issa Bigirimana in the 34th minute.

"Our focus now is on all games we have ahead of us, but first we need three points against Police. We need to provide good display and build winning mentality in our team, so it must start from this competition," APR head coach Jimmy Mulisa said.

Mulisa added: "We want to win all our games in the tournament because it will help us to get more confidence ahead of the new season, we beat AS Kigali but we need to focus on the next games."

APR FC will take on Agaciro tournament title holders Police while AS Kigali will entertain Rayon Sports- both games will be played at Amahoro Stadium.

After losing their first game to Rayon Sports, Police head coach Innocent Seninga is also determined to avoid a repeat against APR. Rayon Sports beat Police 1-0, thanks to the lone goal from defender Gabriel Mugabo in the 74th minute with powerful header off Pierrot Kwizera's corner kick on Saturday.

"We have two remaining games, which we want to win. We have the winning spirit and we are physically fit, technically my players are better but holding up for ninety minutes has been a problem, so I am working on that," Seninga said.

In another game today, AS Kigali will be playing against league champions, Rayon Sports at Amahoro National Stadium at 6pm.

AS Kigali head coach Eric Nshimiyimana tipped his players to settle for nothing less than the win.

"It may be a pre-season tournament, but it is very important and my players need to understand well my ambitions. We need to work hard for the game against Rayon Sports. I have told the players that we need to win the tourney, and I hope we will," he noted.

But his counterpart at Rayon Sports Olivier Karekezi believes that he is building a team which understands his philosophy.

"We are playing these games to prepare well for the league. We are looking to strength the mentality of our players, tactically we are better but we need to adjust our way of playing," the former APR striker said.

Agaciro Development Fund tournament will be annual and will be played before the start of every league season.

Agaciro Development Fund was introduced during the 2011 National Dialogue and was launched in August 2012 to build up public savings to achieve self-reliance and accelerate socio-economic development.

Wednesday

APR FC vs Police 3:30pm

Rayon Sports vs AS Kigali 6pm

Saturday

AS Kigali vs Police FC

APR vs Rayon Sports