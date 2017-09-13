Nigeria: Leave South-East Within 48 Hours, Biafra, Zionist Federation Orders Military

The Biafra Zionists Federation, (BZF) tuesday gave a 48-hour ultimatun to the military high command to discontinue its operation Python Dance II by withdrawing troops from the South-east zone.

The BZF, which is one of the pro-Biafra groups with Mr. Benjamin Onwuka as its leader, insisted that the launch of operation Python Dance II in the South-east by the Nigerian Army was aimed at intimidating the people of the area.

The group alleged that lives were lost during the alleged invasion of the home of Nnamdi Kanu last Sunday in Umuahia.

In a statement he issued to journalists in Enugu, self-acclaimed Biafra President, Onwuka said the federal government and the Army hierarchy would pay dearly for the lives lost in the said attack.

"For sending armed soldiers to Biafra, it is political suicide for them and they will pay dearly for it.

"Army has nothing to do with Biafra and this intimidation will not work. Biafra is alive; Biafra has since been recognized by the US. So, it can no longer be crushed. Our back-up is the US. So, Buhari is wasting his time, because the army will not stop Biafra's independence.

"Sending troops to come to intimidate us is not going to work. Any loss of life by any Biafran, whoever it is, is a great pain and regrettable, but they will pay very dearly.

"I am warning them; I'm giving them 48 hours that all troops in the South-east, the South-south and the Middle Belt, must be withdrawn immediately. They are going to pay a heavy price.

"My heart goes out to all the Biafrans kiilled and their families. These soldiers are nothing but terrorists.

"In the North, the Boko Haram and the Hausa-Fulani herdsmen are killing people in thousands; in the Middle-Belt civilians are being killed by rampaging herdsmen, how many troops have they sent there? But down here, they sent them to kill unarmed agitators.

"So, it is a terrorist attack and they will definitely face war crimes when the time comes.

"However, no Biafran should yield to this intimidation; they should go on and fly Biafran and Israeli flag wherever they are," he said.

He equally lambasted son of late Biafra leader, Chief Odumegwu Ojukwu, Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. for saying that his father indeed met with President Muhammadu Buhari in 2003 where they foreclosed Biafra.

While describing Ojukwu Jnr. as a liar, the Zionists said "it is very disappointing for Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. to join Buhari in saying that his father dumped Biafra when he was alive.

"We have said it before that Buhari lied; we are saying it now that Emeka Ojukwu Jnr. is a chronic liar and a saboteur. Why is he supporting Buhari who is sending troops to be killing his own people if not for selfish interest, for stomach infrastructure?

"Also, in 2013, I visited him in Abuja on his invitation and we discussed Biafra for almost four hours. In that meeting, he even asked me why I did not include his name in the Biafra government we formed then? It is now strange that the same person is saying this now. We also wonder why Ojukwu should visit Buhari in 2003 to discuss Nigeria's sovereignty when Olusegun Obasanjo, the then President was the one holding Nigeria's constitution. In what capacity did Buhari receive Ojukwu to discuss Nigeria's soverignty? The fallacies are so glaring," he insisted.

Also, Southern Nigerians living in the United Kingdom have condemned the deployment of Nigerian soldiers in South-east region of the country, describing the deployment as unconstitutional.

The group which is a coalition of various South-east, South-west, and South-south groups and professionals in the United Kingdom lampooned the federal government, urging it to refrain from the 'reprehensive act' because the country is not at war.

The group in a statement signed by Felix Adejumo, Tochukwu Ezeoke and Charles Omoregie, on behalf of Yoruba, Ibo an South-south groups respectively, after an emergency meeting in London, UK, noted that it was a waste of tax payers' money for the Nigeria army to be engaging in the duties of the Nigerian police and other security agencies.

They stated that "the conditions that allows for the deployment of soldiers in any part of the country as provided for in Section 217 (2)(c) of Nigeria's 1999 Constitution has not arisen.

"Therefore the Nigerian Army has no business getting involved in the traditional duties of the Nigeria Police.

In the same vein, also, a group under the aegis of South East-South South Network, SESSNet yesterday condemned in strong terms the invasion of the leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu's home in Umuahia, Abia State, by the army, saying the invasion was a threat to the unity of the country.

The group warned the Nigerian army not to take the patience of South-east and South-south Nigeria for weakness, adding that any attempt by the military to repeat what happened in Zaria, Kaduna State, in the region will immediately lead to breakdown of law and order in the entire country.

They stated that "the SESSNet vehemently condemns the military invasion of Kanu's home.