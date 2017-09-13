Photo: The Citizen

Chadema secretary general Dr Vincent Masinji at press conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday on the condition of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu.

Conflicting statements have been issued regarding the condition of Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu who is receiving treatment in a Nairobi hospital.

As the Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Job Ndugai, told the House that the MP's condition was improving, Chadema Secretary General Vincent Mashinji insisted that the firebrand politician's state of health was deteriorating.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Mr Ndugai said Mr Lissu's condition was improving and urged MPs and the public to continue praying for him.

The outspoken lawmaker, who is also the President of the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) is admitted to the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Mr Lissu's condition is improving, so let's all pray for him," he told Parliament on Tuesday.

However, speaking during a Press Conference held at Chadema headquarters, Dr Mashinji said Mr Lissu's condition had deteriorated.

Dr Mashinji said Mr Lissu was reported to be in a critical condition after he developed a respiratory complication.

He told reporters that reports from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi said that Lissu suffered multiple fractures in his legs due to bullets.

Following respiratory complications, he said, doctors at the hospital decided to put Lissu on life supporting machines to ease his breathing.

"Mr Lissu is very sick, we need your prayers and his treatment may take long because of complications of the injuries he sustained," said Dr Mashinji.

Chadema deputy chairman Prof Abdallah Safari said they need a team of independent investigators to probe the incident because the party had no confidence in the police force.

"We do not trust our government and police officers that they will be impartial or thorough in investigating what we regard as an assassination attempt," he said.

Earlier, Police dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging that one of its officer was in Nairobi to spy on Mr Lissu.

According to Mr Barnabas Mwakalukwa, the Police Force spokesman, the reports that the Force has sent one of its officers to spy on Lissu was false.

"We conduct our works in line with the rule of law. We are shocked and saddened by people who seek popularity through distorting the image of the Police Force and the government in general," said Mr Mwakalukwa during a press briefing yesterday at the Police Force headquarters.

He, however, admitted that the police officer in question was in Nairobi but quickly explained that he was there for training that started on September 4 and ended on September 8 and that he has since returned home.

"The incident (Mr Lissu's attack) took place on September 7, and by then our police officer was already in Nairobi. It's illogical to link him to this argument," argued Mr Mwakalukwa

Information about the spying police officer went viral on social media platforms yesterday.

"They say he's a Tanzania Interpol spy and is in Nairobi suburbs. We already know you... watch out... ," wrote Ms Mdee in her Twitter account attaching the photo of the officer she alleged was in Nairobi on a spy mission.

Mr Mwakalukwa urged citizens to ignore the information and avoid commenting on it as it could cause them harm.

The firebrand lawmaker was shot outside his Area D home in Dodoma last Thursday by unknown assailants who allegedly used a white Nissan Patrol.

He is still recuperating at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he was evacuated for special medical attention as his party feared for his safety being treated locally.