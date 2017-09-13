Tanzania and Uganda have been urged to solve internal issues for the crude oil pipe-line project from Hoima to the coastal city of Tanga to benefit citizens in both countries. The call was made by stakeholders attending the Tanzania Oil and Gas Congress when deliberating on a project showcase titled: Uganda-Tanzania Crude Oil Pipeline-Progress, Plans and Opportunities.

The congress was told that many internal issues were yet to be deliberated. The Petroleum Authority of Uganda executive director, Mr Ernest Rubondo told the congress that independent teams were already working on the matter in both nations.

"It is high time the two teams met and deliberated on local content issues for the interest of their people. I also call upon stakeholders to work harmoniously to achieve the 2020 time frame by ensuring both the upstream and the downstream start operating," he said.

The Tanga Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Martin Shigella said the region was doing everything in their capacity to ensure that the citizens were not left behind in the $3.5 billion project, which is projected to cover 1,403 kilometres.

"We have set aside enough land for building apartments in order to comply with new accommodation demands. We've also organised a business forum to bring entrepreneurs together to discuss opportunities, challenges and threats facing their endeavours," he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Human Settlement said though land was owned by the state, locals along the pipeline area would compensated to pave the way for the implementation of the project, adding that corruption should be avoided to make the process a success. "The value of land for property development and agriculture has significantly hiked in those areas, which suggests that the citizens stood at a better chance of benefiting when selling or entering joint ventures," he said.