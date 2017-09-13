Kenya: Swimming to Debut at Kecoso Games in Kisumu

Swimming will make its debut at the Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) games which begin in Kisumu on Saturday.

Kecoso games secretary general, Sammy Wanjohi, on Tuesday confirmed that swimming competition will be an additional event to swimming contest among the disabled, which was introduced at last year's edition of the games in Kisumu.

"After successfully staging swimming for the disabled at last year's Kecoso games, we thought it was only fair that we introduce the swimming event to give swimmers working with our corporation's a chance to showcase their talent," said Wanjohi. At the same time, Wanjohi, who is a senior manager at the Kenya Ports Authority and an international basketball coaches instructor, has revealed that three corporations have withdrawn from this year's championships citing financial constraints.

Kenya Postal Cooperation of Kenya, Communication Authority of Kenya and Kenya Ferry Services are the three corporations which will miss this year's event.

"It is unfortunate that some of this top corporations will not be at the event. But this will not affect the championships," he said.

The games will feature, among other disciplines, football, netball, volleyball, racquet games, basketball and athletics.

Meanwhile, Kenya Ports Authority have vowed to retain the overall title at the games. KPA sports officer Lenox Safari has said the teams have been in serious training and believes only the sky will be the limit when the games finally kick off on Saturday.

According to Safari, KPA is sure of winning basketball, athletics, football and netball titles at this year's games.

"Our teams have been in serious training for these games which I'm confident we will dominate and retain the overall title which we won last year in Nakuru," Safari, who is former Bandari FC goalkeeper, told Daily Nation Sport.

He further said the basketball teams will use this championships as part of their training for the Fiba Africa Zone 5 Club Championships slated for Kampala, Uganda from October 1-7.