Rwanda: African Sitting Volleyball Championship Kicks Off

The 2017 African Sitting Volleyball Championship starts this morning and will run until September 17 at Amahoro Indoor Stadium in Remera, Kigali.

Morocco will face Kenya in the opening match of the men's category at 10am. The four-day continental showpiece has attracted 11 African national teams- 7 in male category and 4 in women's category.

Hosts Rwanda will start the quest for titles in both categories against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at 4pm in women's competition and South Africa at 7pm in men's fray.

In other matches to be held today, Egypt will be up against DRC at 12pm in men's category and against Kenya at 2pm in female category. A total 5 games (3 men's and 2 women's) will be played today and will be all hosted at Amahoro Indoor stadium.

The tournament is Africa's biggest sitting volleyball event. It was initially supposed to be hosted by Kenya in May but they turned down the hosting offer citing insufficient financial means after the government failed to support the country's National Paralympic Committee.

Rwanda ranks top in Africa and 10th worldwide in women's sitting volleyball while their male counterparts are fifth on the continent and 25th on global scale.

Today

Men

Morocco vs Kenya 10am

Egypt vs DR Congo 12pm

Rwanda vs South Africa 7pm

Women

Egypt vs Kenya 2pm

Rwanda vs DR Congo 4pm