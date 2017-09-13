13 September 2017

Zimbabwe: Residents Bash Hospital Boss

By Lovemore Meya

A Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief counsellor was assaulted by residents, who caught him urinating in public. Reki Jimu (46), who is also a pastor, was beaten up by four residents. The matter, which happened on August 29, is now before the Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court. The prosecutor Mr Tendai Katonha said Jimu was walking along Mabvazuva Street towards the Aquatic Complex when he decided to relieve himself by the roadside.

He was hit with a stone on the hip by an unknown person.

The court heard that as he was writhing in pain, three people approached him and beat him up.

They accused Jimu of urinating at their workplace.

Jimu allegedly tried to escape, but was cornered.

The court heard that the fourth suspect Kenneth Sandason (30) joined in and kicked Jimu as he was still on the ground.

Sandason was arrested after Jimu reported the assault to the police.

He denied the charges when he appeared before Chitungwiza magistrate Mr Oliver Mudzongachiso last week.

His trial begins tomorrow.

