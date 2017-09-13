Police in Harare have arrested former Zanu PF spokesperson and Zimbabwe People First leader, Rugare Gumbo, for selling farming equipment.

According to police records which were brought to the Harare magistrate's courts on Tuesday, Gumbo, at his Mvuma farm, sold a combine harvester to two customers.

The former cabinet minister was on Tuesday briefly seen at the Harare magistrate's courts in the company of police officers from Malborough Police Station facing charges of theft of trust property.

The police claim that Gumbo sold a combined harvester (Case Combine 2388 model) to Christopher Jamu for $27 000 before reselling it to another person who stays in Chinhoyi for $30 000.

He (Gumbo) was saved by the prosecutor, Michael Reza, who referred the docket back to the police for further investigations.

It is the police's case that Jamu bought the combined harvester sometime in February this year but could not collect it from Gumbo's Mvuma Farm because of burst tyres.

The police further stated that some months later while trying to get his property, Juma discovered that it had been sold to another buyer for $30 000.