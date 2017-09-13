13 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Resident Doctors Meeting Deadlocked As Strike Continues

By Nike Adebowale

‎The meeting of the executives of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, has been deadlocked.

The meeting was called to review government's offers to the striking doctors with a view to call off the strike.

The meeting, which started at 11 p.m. in Abuja ended at 7 a.m. for a break.

PREMIUM TIMES observed at the venue of the meeting that the doctors argued all night. Some of them wanted the strike suspended while others wanted it to continue until the federal government meets all their demands.

After the break, the president of the association left the venue, reportedly to the health ministry to get a guarantee letter that could influence their decision.

The meeting is to reconvene‎ at 10 a.m.

The strike, which commenced last week, has crippled activities at public hospitals across Nigeria.

