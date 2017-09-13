Kenya: Nairobi Select Team Set to Return From Tour of India

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association's select team that toured India for a series of friendly matches returns on Thursday. The team, which competed in Sir Vizzy Trophy first-class tournament organised by Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association, lost all their matches they played against provincial teams in India.

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association's fixtures secretary, Narendra Patel, on Tuesday said the team learned key lessons from teams that compete in Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class tournament.

Two Ugandan national team players - Roger Mukasa and Charles Waiswa - were part of the touring squad. The two play for Stray Lions in NPCA Super League. Also in the team that toured India are three Kenya Under-19 players Aman Gandhi, Thomas Ochieng and Sachin Budhia.

The trio are part of the national team that will represent Kenya in next year's Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Meanwhile, senior men's team returned from South Africa where they competed in Africa T20 Cup.

The under-19 team coach, Jimmy Kamande, yesterday said that he talked to both Gandhi and Ochieng, who told him that they learnt a lot from the tournament. Kamande said that the boys told him that they learnt how to occupy the crease for long by being patient.

Kamande also said the trio will join the other boys in training for the New Zealand tournament. He said that they train from Tuesday to Friday at either Sir Ali Muslim Club or Ruaraka Sports Club from 4 to 6:30 pm.

Narendra also said that the NPCA super league which was suspended because of the tour of India will resume on Sunday. The majority of the players who toured India are members of Stray Lions squad.

Meanwhile, national men's team returned on Tuesday from South Africa where they competed in Africa T20 Cup. The assistant team coach, Peter Ong'ondo said that they were edged out of the semi-finals by Free State who got a bonus point in their match against KwaZulu Natal. Free State ended up with nine points, a point a head of Kenya.