13 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Community Service for Slitting Neighbour's Tummy

By Fungai Lupande

A Harare woman, who slit her neighbour's tummy with a knife, leaving his intestines hanging out, will perform 630 hours of community service. Fungai Musodzi (54) pleaded guilty to attempted murder, but claimed to have accidentally injured Munyaradzi Mapfumo (54). Harare regional magistrate Mr Temba Kuwanda sentenced Musodzi to three years in prison before suspending a year for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining two years were suspended on condition she performed 630 hours of community service at Dzivarasekwa Police Station.

Musodzi pleaded for the court's mercy.

"I stabbed him accidentally," she said. "The knife was new. I am not denying the charges. I had no intention to kill him."

A medical report confirmed that Mapfumo suffered severe injuries.

The prosecutor Mrs Valerie Ngoma said on July 17 this year at around 6pm, Musodzi was peeling potatoes with a kitchen knife at No.909/B Tatenda Street Dzivarasekwa.

Mapfumo, who resides at No. 910/A in the same street, approached Musodzi to inquire about rumours circulating in the neighbourhood.

The rumours were that one Amai Lisa, who stayed at the same house with Mapfumo, was refusing to pay for electricity.

Mapfumo accused Musodzi of spreading the rumours.

Musodzi became angry and suddenly stabbed Mapfumo with the knife she was using to peel the potatoes.

She slit his abdomen below the rib cage, exposing the intestines.

Mapfumo bled profusely and was rushed to hospital after sustaining a cut on the left shoulder.

