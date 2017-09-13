13 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chegutu Win Cricket Bash

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Chegutu continued with their dominance at the Super Six cricket bash they hosted at Chegutu Country Club over the weekend when they bagged a record fourth title in six years. The hosts have dominated the event since 2012 when it was introduced and on Saturday they added another title after beating bitter rivals Kadoma in the final. Kadoma, who are Chegutu's Mashonaland West big rivals, remain with two titles to their credit after the won the opening edition of the tournament in 2012 and successfully defended their title in 2013.

However, it is Chegutu who have now won the title for four successive years. The event saw Tarisai Mushunhe being crowned best batsman after he had an outstanding show throughout.

The tournament featured six overs for each side and two invitational teams, Kwekwe and Rainbow from Harare, were part of the event that had hosts Chegutu, Kadoma, Chinhoyi and Norton, all from Mashonaland West.

Event co-ordinator, Paul Mungofa, said everything went on well and the Chegutu community came up to support the sport in their numbers.

"The idea was to re-ignite interest in cricket, especially in Mashonaland West province, and with more tournaments like these we will definitely get there. I was impressed with the support we got from the community as some businessmen like Charles Stewart, corporates like Zim Pharm of Bulawayo and First Pack came on board. Some individuals like Neville Madziva helped with the medals for winners as well," said Mungofa.

