Police have rubbished reports published by Kawe legislator, Halima Mdee that a police officer from Tanzania was sent to Nairobi, Kenya, to follow up developments of the ongoing medical treatment for Singida East MP, Tundu Lissu.

Mr Lissu who is also the opposition chief whip, CHADEMA Chief lawyer and the President of the Tanganyika Law Society, was airlifted to a Nairobi hospital last week after he was shot on his arm, leg and stomach by unknown assailants, in the country's capital Dodoma.

He is still recuperating from bullet injuries sustained during the attack. In her twitter handle on Monday, the Kawe lawmaker took to the social media insinuating that the Tanzanian Interpol spy was in Nairobi and warned that her party was aware of his presence.

She went ahead to post a photograph that showed the plain clothed officer sitting in one of the restaurants. But, the police spokesperson ACP Barnabas Mwakalukwa said yesterday that the assertions by Ms Mdee were false, malicious, with no grain of truth and aimed at mudslinging the law enforcers.

He admitted that it was true the police officer was in Nairobi, but not because of the rumours alleged by the Kawe MP, but he was in that country for training. "It is true that our officer was in Nairobi since September 4 and he came back into the country on September 8, after completing his training," he said adding:

"Mr Lissu was attacked by unknown gunmen on September 7 and our officer was already in Nairobi since September 4, so how do you link him with Mr Lissu's treatment." Mr Mwakalukwa expressed his dismay over a section of politicians and Tanzanians who were misusing the social media to gain cheap popularity, at the same time tarnishing the image of the police force and the government.

The police further warned people who were misusing the social media that they risk facing the wrath of the law. "People should know that we have the cyber unit that is closely following what is happening on social media and they will not hesitate to crack the whip to whoever will act on defiance," he added.

In the same vein, the police spokesperson warned people to refrain from circulating and posting anything regarding the false information that was posted by the Kawe lawmaker, saying that the police will deal with them squarely.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli yesterday visited retired Major General Vincent Mritaba who is admitted to Lugalo Military Hospital after unknown gunmen attacked him at his Ununio home in Dar es Salaam, on Monday.

According to a statement released by the Director of Presidential Communications yesterday, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the retired army Major General was shot by unknown assailants on Monday afternoon as he was entering his compound in Kinondoni District.

Details provided in the statement had it that Major General Mritaba was attacked in broad daylight before he was rushed to the military hospital for emergency treatment.