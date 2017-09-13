Tunisian Parliament Approves Major Cabinet Reshuffle

The inflation rate of household consumption in Tunisia grew to 5.7 percent in August, up slightly from 5.6 percent in… Read more »

The government of Chahed consisted of 26 ministers and 14 secretaries of state before the reshuffle. Now it has been expanded to 28 ministers and 15 secretaries of state.

The reshuffle involves 13 portfolios and seven secretaries of state. Former Defense Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi, 67, returns to the post, while 55-year-old Lotfi Brahim, the former commander-in-chief of the Tunisian National Guard, will take the helm of the Interior Ministry. Taoufik Rajhi was named as minister of the Head of Government, a new ministerial position in charge of monitoring economic reforms.

