Kenya: School Games Chief Kimutai Ng'etich Buried in Kericho

Departed Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA) chairman Livingstone Kimutai Ng'etich was on Tuesday buried at his home in Kaptoboiti village, Kericho County.

Earlier, the 55 year-old was eulogised as a honest, generous and family man at the burial service at the Kaptoboiti Primary School.

Officials from the Ministry of Education, Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Athletics Kenya, KSSSA, Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT), KHSSSA and elite athletes thronged the school to see off Ng'etich, who died on August 30 this year in a road accident along the Mau Summit- Kericho Road.

Athletics Kenya president rtd general Jackson Tuwei said Ng'etich was "a straight forward person whose contribution to the success of athletics in Kenya was unrivalled."

"You can just see the great men and women whom he nurtured and what they have done for this country. It is not just a loss to his family but the sporting circle as a whole," Tuwei said.

"His camp was never implicated in any scandals and that shows you the level of integrity he had and instilled in his athletes," he added.

Ng'etich, who was also the second vice president of FEASSSA, started the Keringet Camp which has produced great athletes among them Olympic and World 1,500m champion Faith Chepng'etich, World Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui, Olympic 10,000m silver medallist Paul Tanui and 800m athlete Fergusson Rotich.

"He was a great ambassador of sport in the country and many of us would not have made it if he did not give us a chance," world 800m record-holder David Rudisha said during the service.

Ng'etich, who was the principal of Tinet Mixed Secondary School until his demise, was also the AK chairman Nakuru County.

FEASSSA president Justus Mugisha reflected on Kimutai's love for the regional games and high level of discipline.

"His love for the games went beyond that of his national association. He fought for fairness and really despised cheating in our games," he said.

Ng'etich's last assignment as KSSSA chairman, which headed since 2013, was leading the country to victory in last month's Brookside East Africa Secondary School Games in Gulu, Uganda.

Kenya retained the overall team title after winning a total of 28 medals.

During the service, it was revealed that a secondary school been built in Nakuru Country would be named in honour of Ng'etich.

Ng'etich is survived by his wife Everlyne and six children.