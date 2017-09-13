12 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: School Principal, Teacher Face Sexual Misconduct Charges

Tagged:

Related Topics

A school principal, a teacher and a security guard are facing charges after they allegedly sexually harassed schoolgirls at a school in Dlangezwa.

This is according to the KwaZulu-Natal department of education, which said on Tuesday three separate incidences took place at one school "recently" on different dates.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana's spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa was responding to media reports about a video purportedly showing a principal and two teachers gang-raping a school girl.

"Allegations relating to gang rape are not true, there is nothing like that. We have three separate cases of sexual misconduct involving a school principal, a teacher and a security guard," he said.

Mthethwa said the department was in the process of getting the principal, who had been charged with sexual misconduct, to court.

The teacher already made a court appearance. "I think he is out on bail," Mthethwa said.

"The principal and the teacher will be suspended as soon as we finalise paperwork," he told News24.

Mthethwa said the security guard, who was charged with attempted rape, had been removed from the school. "He has appeared in court and is no longer at the school."

The exact nature of the alleged crimes or when they were committed was not immediately clear.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said Richards Bay and Esikhawini police, where the alleged gang rape took place, had no knowledge of the incident.

Meanwhile, political parties issued statements on Tuesday condemning the principal and the teachers in the video that went viral.

IFP spokesperson on education Thembeni kaMadlopha-Mthethwa said the party was appalled by the "barbaric act" of the suspects while Rishigen Viranna, DA spokesperson on education, said the party was "deeply disturbed" by the video.

Source: News24

South Africa

Tracking Down the Teenager Shot in the Mouth By Police

Rubber bullets broke his ribs and smashed his tongue Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.