13 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: $5 Airtime Row Turns Fatal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: [paumelia]/Flickr
(File photo).
By Patrick Chitumba

A 30-year-old gold panner from Mberengwa was murdered by his uncle, a fellow gold panner, over a $5 airtime recharge card. Dulis Munatsa of Kaguvi Village under Chief Maziofa, Mberengwa, died at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) three days after he was struck on the head with a wooden plank by Timothy Dube (23). Dube appeared yesterday before Mberengwa resident magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing murder.

Mrs Matura remanded Dube in custody to September 21 and advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.

Asked if he had complaints against the police, Dube said he was remorseful for fatally striking Munatsa.

"He gave me money to buy airtime worth $5 in the morning of the fateful day," he said. "In the afternoon, he asked for his airtime, which I did not have and he started fighting me.

"He was the aggressor and I picked up a wooden plank and hit him on the left side of his head in self-defence and he fell down. He was rushed to Munene District Hospital before he was transferred to a Bulawayo hospital. I was shocked to learn that he had passed on."

The prosecutor Ms Wadzanayi Shayanewako told the court that on September 7 around 4.30pm, Dube hit Munatsa with the wooden plank once on the right side of the head from behind.

"Munatsa bled profusely and was rushed to Munene District Hospital. Upon arrival he was transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals and passed away on September 9 after three days," she said.

Ms Shayanewako said a report was made to the police, leading to Dube's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Residents Bash Hospital Boss Over 'Urinating in Public'

A Chitungwiza Central Hospital chief counsellor was assaulted by residents, who caught him urinating in public. Reki… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.