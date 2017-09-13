13 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Agro-Allied Firm Expresses Readiness to Partner Govt On Food Production

An agro-allied company, Elephant Group Plc, has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring adequate food production in line with the Federal Government's mission of self-sufficiency in food and the diversification of the economy with emphasis on agriculture.

The group added that it is determined to support the agriculture sector and boost incomes and job-led growth.

Its Group Managing Director, Mr. Tunji Owoeye, said, in a statement, signed by the company's Media Consultant, Mr. Babatunde Ajibola that "Our mission is to offer the best of our experience in agriculture , garnered over the years into planting and producing adequate food for the people in order for the nation to be self-sufficient in food production, since as we all know, the government is striving to make agriculture the main stay of the economy; we are all out in ensuring this becomes a reality."

Its Executive Director, Mr. Akin Ogunbiyi, restated the group's commitment to making food sufficiency a reality within the shortest time. He enjoined the people to join hands with the government to make the vision a reality.

