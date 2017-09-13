13 September 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Anambra 2017 - AD Guber Candidate Promises Prosperity, Security

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Eze

Ahead the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chief Valentine Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, has promised to turn around the fortunes of his people with policies and programmes that would promote economic prosperity

In a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday, he stated that he is determined to harness the energies and potential of Anambra people for the re-engineering of their collective psyche and a re-invigoration of a desire to build a solid economically sustainable and prosperous land, where there is guaranteed right to life, freedom and justice.

According to Onwuka, : "This shall form the root principles to which my government shall be dedicated to, in order to better lives, make property acquisition affordable, while protecting each and every citizen of the state".

The statement reads in parts: "Our beloved state is in crisis; a crisis created and sustained by the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the Obiano-led All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government.

"While theatrics are promoted, economic conditions are worsening by the day and there is so much suffering in the land.

"The protection of the lives and properties of our people are no more a priority at this time, when extreme protection should be ensured.

"From herdsmen mayhem to the tacit approval of the current administration to the murder and violent intimidation of our people, all we see is blood, tears and wailing, and a remorseless government."

The Ogbunike born advertising and brands expert, also a kinsman of the late Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, boasted to introduce a different kind of government, one that governs in the interest of ndi Anambra and not for private gains.

On the choice of AD as a party and handshake across the Niger as his slogan, Onwuka noted that true and lasting progress cannot be made without a unified people.

"Therefore, I am asking for your votes so that we can create an inclusive, united Anambra. It is this new and invigorated unity that will bring the rebirth of Anambra State."

Nigeria

Corporation to Deploy High-Speed Trains on Abuja-Kaduna Line

The Nigeria Railways Corporation (NRC) said two new speed locomotives will be deployed on the Abuja-Kaduna standard… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.