Nigeria: Anambra 2017 - AD Guber Candidate Promises Prosperity, Security

Ahead the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Chief Valentine Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, has promised to turn around the fortunes of his people with policies and programmes that would promote economic prosperity

In a statement sent to THISDAY yesterday, he stated that he is determined to harness the energies and potential of Anambra people for the re-engineering of their collective psyche and a re-invigoration of a desire to build a solid economically sustainable and prosperous land, where there is guaranteed right to life, freedom and justice.

According to Onwuka, : "This shall form the root principles to which my government shall be dedicated to, in order to better lives, make property acquisition affordable, while protecting each and every citizen of the state".

The statement reads in parts: "Our beloved state is in crisis; a crisis created and sustained by the mismanagement, incompetence and corruption of the Obiano-led All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government.

"While theatrics are promoted, economic conditions are worsening by the day and there is so much suffering in the land.

"The protection of the lives and properties of our people are no more a priority at this time, when extreme protection should be ensured.

"From herdsmen mayhem to the tacit approval of the current administration to the murder and violent intimidation of our people, all we see is blood, tears and wailing, and a remorseless government."

The Ogbunike born advertising and brands expert, also a kinsman of the late Senate President, Chuba Okadigbo, boasted to introduce a different kind of government, one that governs in the interest of ndi Anambra and not for private gains.

On the choice of AD as a party and handshake across the Niger as his slogan, Onwuka noted that true and lasting progress cannot be made without a unified people.

"Therefore, I am asking for your votes so that we can create an inclusive, united Anambra. It is this new and invigorated unity that will bring the rebirth of Anambra State."