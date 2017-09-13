Kenya: Peter Munya's Departure to Jubilee a Blow for Nasa

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has suffered yet another setback after one of their recent catch, former Meru governor Peter Munya, made an about-turn to back the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Party of National Unity (PNU) leader had a week ago joined the Opposition and was welcomed to Nasa by all its principals at Capitol Hill, Nasa's secretariat.

STATE HOUSE

But on Tuesday, Mr Munya, along with PNU secretary-general John Okemwa and treasurer Peter Kaberia, met and held talks with the President at State House.

Mr Mugambi Imanyara, who lost in the Meru Senate race, also attended the event.

"The former Meru Governor pledged that he and PNU would give me their support in the repeat election after consultations with party loyalists," the President tweeted.

PNU

Mr Munya threw his support behind the Kenyatta team and said PNU was the first party to support the re-election of President Kenyatta during a delegate's conference held in October 2016.

After the State House meeting, Mr Okemwa told the Nation that the two sides had agreed to back President Kenyatta.

"We have sorted out the issues that pushed us out of President Kenyatta's re-election campaign.

"There's an individual who did not want us in Jubilee but that has been settled," he said on phone, adding that PNU would front its presidential candidate in the 2022 elections.

PETITION

The former governor, who lost to Kiraitu Murungi in the August 8 elections, had last weekend addressed rallies in his Nyambene backyard and drummed up support for Nasa candidate Raila Odinga amid resistance in some areas.

He has challenged Mr Murungi's victory in court.

The former Council of Governors chairman said his team was assisted by Nasa to gather evidence for his case and that of Mr Imanyara.

"Nasa helped us with gathering evidence for the petitions. Do we work with those who stole from us or those who helped us catch the thief?" he asked as he addressed supporters.

PUNISHMENT

Last week, former Bomet governor and Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Ruto also ditched Nasa and declared support for Jubilee.

Mr Munya's sudden U-turn was received with mixed reactions, with PNU national chairman John Kamama welcoming his support for Mr Kenyatta's team but warned that he must face disciplinary action.

"He moved to Nasa and the party will decide on the way forward because he declared support for our political opponents, which is illegal.

"It is also important to note that former President Mwai Kibaki is the bona fide party chief and not him," he told the Nation.

PARTY OFFICIALS

A gazette notice by Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung'u of June 25 has Mr Kibaki as the party leader.

But Mr Munya vowed to fight attempts to wrestle him out of the party.

The notice states that the change of PNU leadership follows a judgment by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal delivered on June 20 that indicated that "the officials of the interested party in office as at October 27, 2016 remain the bona fide office bearers polls are held.