Kenya: Lobby Urges IEBC to Be Open, Transparent Ahead of Poll

Nairobi — An election observer group, Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu, is now urging the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to open up its systems for audit, ahead of next month's election in the interest of public assurance and transparency.

Representatives of the lobby, which comprises civil societies, were speaking on Tuesday when they met to chart the way forward on measures the electoral commission should put in place to conduct a credible election.

"IEBC must carry out the comprehensive and open audit of information technology systems and enable the public to have as much participation as possible. The IEBC can only counter its damaged reputation by being transparent and open," explained AfriCOG's Executive Director, Gladwell Otieno.

She said it was imperative for the electoral commission to do everything possible to assure the public that next month's election will be in line with the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"As a confidence building measure, the IEBC should also invite each of the two leading political parties to designate two individuals who as observers will be embedded in their Commission meetings," added Otieno.

The inter-religious council of Kenya was represented by Francis Kuria who said that the religious sector didn't give the election a clean bill hence called upon IEBC to deal with issues which led to the nullification of the presidential election.