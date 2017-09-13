Kenya: Nasa Tables List of Demands to IEBC Ahead of Poll

Opposition coalition Nasa has tabled a list of nine areas of reforms that they say must be taken before the fresh election, which the electoral commission has set for October 17.

Nasa's list of irreducible minimums touch on human resource changes, reforms on technology for election, identification of a new printer for the ballot papers as well as operational and logistical reforms.

On personnel changes, Nasa has provided a list of 11 commission officials including IEBC commissioner Abdi Guliye, chief executive Ezra Chiloba and Betty Nyabuto.

PROJECT TEAM

The list also includes deputy chief executive Marjan Hussein Marjan who was recently appointed by IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati to head the project team for the fresh election, directors James Muhati (ICT), Immaculate Kassait (voter registration and electoral operations), Praxedes Tororey (legal and public affairs, an advisor to the chief executive Moses Kipkogey, Sidney Namulungu, Nancy Kariuki and Silas Rotich.

Besides Mr Marjan, others in the Nasa blacklist but who were recently appointed to the project team are Dr Namulungu, Ms Kariuki and Mr Rotich.

Nasa is demanding that officers "who facilitated the display of figures purporting them to be results be barred from participating in the fresh election".

ICT

Nasa wants new returning officers appointed from a pool provided by political parties of nominees and whose postings should be done through open balloting.

On the ICT infrastructure, Nasa is demanding that independent international experts be engaged to manage the ICT framework of the election with close supervision of the candidates' agents and the IEBC.

"Results transmission system to be designed on the Oracle platform and overseen by Oracle Consulting. No use of cloud servers in results transmission," Nasa campaign committee chairman Musalia Mudavadi says in the list.

Nasa also wants IEBC to provide a list of all polling stations and registered voters per station.