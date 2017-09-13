Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa should not associate with individuals who were suspended or expelled from Zanu-PF as this gives the impression that he is leading a faction working to unseat President Mugabe, First Lady Amai Grace Mugabe has said.

Addressing tens of thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at the Bindura leg of the Presidential Youth Interface Meetings in Bindura yesterday, Amai Mugabe said those calling for President Mugabe to step down and hand over leadership to his deputy should cease and desist.

THE Zimbabwe National Liberations War Veterans' Association (ZNLWVA) has vowed to resist ZanuPF attempts to dissolve the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive, saying the ruling party had no legal grounds to dictate how the association was run.

Mutsvangwa yesterday scoffed at Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi's Saturday order for an extra-ordinary ZNLWVA congress to appoint a new leadership despite a recent High Court ruling recognising the current executive as the only legitimate one.

"The ZNLWA executive will meet soon on this issue. As the law stands, (Defence minister) Sydney Sekeramayi, with his 'ostrich head in the sand' needs be reminded that he is outside of the law of the land, according to the Constitution of the republic.

We will not hesitate to enjoin him to the existing contempt of court ruling that was already rendered by the High Court," Mutsvangwa said.

ZEC blasted over Matebeland snub

CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) in Bulawayo have rapped the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) for sidelining them during consultations over voter registration, preparations for the 2018 elections and the issuing of identification documents.

ZEC last week met various political parties in Bulawayo, where they discussed challenges faced by survivors of the Gukurahundi massacres in obtaining identification documents to enable them to register as voters.

The civil society organisations said the meeting would have offered them an opportunity to contribute their ideas on how Zec could conduct both registration and voting processes.

President Mugabe gazettes elections dates

President Robert Mugabe last week gazetted dates for voter registration, heralding the beginning of the election season.

Voter registration will start from 14 September 2017 and end on 15 January 2017.

Ten day Harare International Carnival comes to an end

Zimbabweans momentarily forgot about bank queues and cash shortages, as they partook in a 10-day merrymaking fête, where public drinking was permissible and Harare was teeming with all sorts of people, but it is over now, as the curtain came down on the Harare International Carnival, yesterday.