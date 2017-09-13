Tanzania: Water Project to Benefit More Than 6,000 Villagers in Iringa

At least 6,000 people living in Mapogolo - Idodi and Itunundu - Ikorongo villages in Iringa Region can now easily get water from wells through solar water pumping systems installed recently.

The project has been made possible through contribution from Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, who is also MP or Ismani Constituency in Iringa, thanked AKDN and Ismaili community for making the projects a reality.

The projects were part of other humanitarian assistance by the Ismaili community this year to commemorate the 60th diamond jubilee celebrations of His Highness, the Aga Khan.

AKDN is a non - profit organisation founded and guided by his Aga Khan. For than a century it has been contributing to the social, economic and cultural development in Tanzania, which includes rural support of agricultural programmes, hospitals and health centers, schools and others.

The inauguration of the two wells was also attended by Regional and District Commissioners from Iringa and other village council leaders from Mapogolo and Ikorongo villages as well as the Vise President of the Ismaili community in Tanzania and other officials from Ismaili council of southern region.