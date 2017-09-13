12 September 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Water Project to Benefit More Than 6,000 Villagers in Iringa

Tagged:

Related Topics

By By Gadiosa Lamtey

At least 6,000 people living in Mapogolo - Idodi and Itunundu - Ikorongo villages in Iringa Region can now easily get water from wells through solar water pumping systems installed recently.

The project has been made possible through contribution from Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN).

Minister for Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Development, Mr William Lukuvi, who is also MP or Ismani Constituency in Iringa, thanked AKDN and Ismaili community for making the projects a reality.

The projects were part of other humanitarian assistance by the Ismaili community this year to commemorate the 60th diamond jubilee celebrations of His Highness, the Aga Khan.

AKDN is a non - profit organisation founded and guided by his Aga Khan. For than a century it has been contributing to the social, economic and cultural development in Tanzania, which includes rural support of agricultural programmes, hospitals and health centers, schools and others.

The inauguration of the two wells was also attended by Regional and District Commissioners from Iringa and other village council leaders from Mapogolo and Ikorongo villages as well as the Vise President of the Ismaili community in Tanzania and other officials from Ismaili council of southern region.

Tanzania

Ex-Unicef Project Coordinator Arraigned

FORMER Coordinator of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF)-funded project Lawrensia Massawe was arraigned here… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.