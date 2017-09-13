Tanzania: Govt Proposes Disbanding of Rubada

The government has proposed law amendment to disband the Rufiji Basin Development Authority (Rubada) whose role is seen no more important.

Rubada assets and debts will be shifted to the ministry responsible for development and planning.

Workers in Rubada will also be transferred to other government institutions and those who will remain redundant will be paid their benefits and dismissed.

Attorney General, Mr George Masaju, said when tabling the amendments in the Parliament today September 12 that contracts entered by Rubada in the past will be honoured and implemented.