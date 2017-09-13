Tanzania: Muhimbili Launches Initiative to Guide Visitors, Curb 'Fake Doctors'

As the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) expands by putting up more complex infrastructure, patients and relatives of patients flocking to the facility may face trouble locating where to get the services and at times falling prey to the so-called fake doctors who cash in on people's ignorance and despair.

But that may no longer be a concern as the hospital authorities decided from Monday onwards that they would now use ushers, dressed in jackets labeled 'ask me,' to attend to visitors arriving at MNH for various services or patients seeking healthcare.

The ushers in jackets with reflectors, will now guide patients and other visitors to locations where they can get the survives they want and on time, the hospitals' Senior Public Relations Officer, Mr Aminiel Algaesha told The Citizen.

He said it was initially quite confusing for people to identify which facility to go, as the Muhimbili premises accommodate other bigger institutions such as the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Muhimbili Orthopaedic Institute (MOI) and the Muhimbili Uninversity of Health and Allied Sciences(Muhas).

"Quite often, our clients end up in the hands of 'crooks' when they arrive at this facility. This is part of the bigger initiative to make our services easily accessible. From now on, a person arriving at MNH can easily get an official person to show directions," he told The Citizen in an interview on Tuesday, 12th September.

MNH, with a bed capacity of 1,500, attends to between 1,000 and 1,200 outpatients per day, admitting between 1,000 and 1,200 per week, according to the hospital's website, www.mnh.or.tz.