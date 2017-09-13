Tanzania: Eye Opener Conference for Youth in November

AFRICAN Students for Liberty (ASFL) will on November 4, 2017 host a regional conference at the University of Dar es Salaam.

Under the theme, "Creating Wealth through Free Market," the conference will offer an opportunity to learn about the classical ideas of liberation from the best advocates in Africa. Debates and presentation from participants' achievements in advocating for free markets will also colour the event.

This movement sprang out from the efforts of the young Africans to stand up against the negative tyranny and totalitarianism that was present in the continent for a while. The platform will provide the students with an opportunity to generate and share ideas that enhance a prosperous and liberated Africa.

Among the key speakers are Executive Director of UIPE Isack Danford, Executive Director of Liberty Sparks Evans Exaud and Executive Director ALOD Mugabe John.

ASLF Local Coordinator Dickson Kigora, in an interview with the 'Daily News,' said the conference aims at providing knowledge and understanding of the youth involvement in the liberty movement.

He said the conference has immense benefits to Tanzanian students, "The students will learn and discuss matters concerning entrepreneurship, philosophy and self-employment in relation to the free market world."

Mr Kigora said, "The summit will increase students' understanding on the free market policies." ASLF Assistant Communication Officer Rehema Tunguli advised students to register for the conference to enjoy the event benefits.