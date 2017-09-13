12 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyatta Happy With Election of Women

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Nation
Odhiambo (ODM), Anne Waiguru (Jubilee) and Joyce Laboso (Jubilee) who won in their respective party nominations.
By James Kahongeh

President Uhuru Kenyatta on praised Kenyans for electing young people and women to Parliament in the last General Election.

President Kenyatta was addressing a joint sitting of Parliament - National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking during the opening of the 12th Parliament, the President said he had great confidence and faith in the ability of women leaders to offer quality leadership.

YOUTH

During the elections on August 8, three women were elected governors and an equal number as senators.

There was also a small increase in the number of women MPs.

The President, however, acknowledged that there is more work that needs to be done "to increase women's participation in national leadership".

He added: "I am very glad that the Kenyan people are also willing to give our youth opportunities to offer leadership."

"The young men and women elected to Parliament under the various offices have a special responsibility to represent the aspirations of the majority who are youth - aspirations of employment opportunities, better service delivery by both the national and county governments," he said.

Kenya

Duale to Seek MPs Approval of Sh11.5 Billion for Poll

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale says he will be requesting MPs to approve the release of Sh11.5… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.