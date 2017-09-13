Kenyatta Happy With Election of Women

Photo: The Nation

Odhiambo (ODM), Anne Waiguru (Jubilee) and Joyce Laboso (Jubilee) who won in their respective party nominations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on praised Kenyans for electing young people and women to Parliament in the last General Election.

President Kenyatta was addressing a joint sitting of Parliament - National Assembly and Senate.

Speaking during the opening of the 12th Parliament, the President said he had great confidence and faith in the ability of women leaders to offer quality leadership.

YOUTH

During the elections on August 8, three women were elected governors and an equal number as senators.

There was also a small increase in the number of women MPs.

The President, however, acknowledged that there is more work that needs to be done "to increase women's participation in national leadership".

He added: "I am very glad that the Kenyan people are also willing to give our youth opportunities to offer leadership."

"The young men and women elected to Parliament under the various offices have a special responsibility to represent the aspirations of the majority who are youth - aspirations of employment opportunities, better service delivery by both the national and county governments," he said.