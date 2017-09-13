Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested and are in keeping in custody three Indian nationals and one Malawian accused of manufacturing, distribution and selling of Liquor products illegally which contravenes the laws which prohibits the manufacturing of liquor packed in plastic bottles.

Kanengo Police Deputy Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda has identified the three Indians as Patrick Patel aged 40, Ragesn Raju 31 and Ruinwanal Redty 28 while the Malawian is Paul Katsabola.

They were arrested following a joint operation conducted on Sunday by Police and Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Officers.

The suspects were arrested at JAISAI Investments which is owned by a Malawian of Indian Origin and is located at Area 28 in the Capital Lilongwe.

During the operation, 19,460 Litres of Super Strong Spirit Liquor packed in cartons containing four and five litre bottles were confisticated.

According to Mkwanda, the Four will appear before court to answer charges of Manufacturing, Distributing and Selling of banned products contrary to Sections 27, 28, 29 and 44 under the Malawi Bureau of Standards Act Cap 51,02 of 2012.

Human Rights Activists in Malawi in 2015 pushed and championed the ban of Liquor packed in satchets.

Malawi Parliament also passed the bill banning Liquor packed in satchets.