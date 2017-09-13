Photo: Nyasa Times

The body of a 15-year-old Blantyre Rural FAM/FIFA U-16 player Raphael Mkhoma who was hit by a taxi on Sunday during a Nyasa Big Bullets Carlsberg Cup parade at Kameza was laid to rest on Tuesday in Chileka at Puli village T/A Kapeni, Blantyre.

Speaking at the funeral ceremony both FAM and Bullets representatives expressed shock with the death of Raphael who was a Standard 7 pupil at Ngumbe Primary School.

Bullets General Secretary Albert Chigoga said as Bullets family they are concerned for losing such a young and future Malawi player who was also a bonafide Bullets fan and showed his love for the team by walking all the way from his home, which was a bit far from Kameza just to see and celebrate with his team.

"This death is very painful and hard to believe that we've lost our fan in such a way. Honestly, it will be difficult to forget him. Let me say sorry to the entire family for this loss, we are crying together because Raphael was our son aswell. Let me also take opportunity to advise parents to always check where their children are playing in order to avoid the same thing to happen in the future," said Chigoga.

FAM Technical Director John Kaputa described Raphael's death as a big loss to Malawi football saying the was one of the promising star who could've contributed a lot in football with his talent.

Kaputa continued by thanking Bullets for taking care of all the necessities at the funeral which included the coffin, transport and food.

The funeral ceremony was attended by famous football administrators, former players, coaches and sports reporters.

Bullets officials and players who were all in red attire attend the whole funeral programme.

During the funeral Bullets made a condolence to the deceased's family amounting K200 000 while FAM made a condolence of K50 000.