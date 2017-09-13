Timveni Child and Youth Media Organization in partnership with UNICEF have organized media training currently underway at Wapansi Lodge in Mangochi district.

The youth media, an extension of Joint Program on Girls' Education Project has drawn students from Mangochi and surrounding areas is aimed at equipping youths with skills in reportageof different issues affecting girl education in the country.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony on Tuesday, Youth Media Project Coordinator Ralph Nyirenda urgedyouths to be proactive and have nose for news.

"Journalism is anartandprofession. It is an art because it requires skill and masterly to be able to capture news worth content and present it in a manner that doesn't distort the truth or brings confusion.

"There are so many harmful practices affecting girls in their studies. We need to impart knowledge on how these kids can use journalism to amplify such issues," Nyirenda narrated.

Among others, participants are being imparted with skills in journalism, media ethics, radio presentation and interviewing news sources.

He further highlighted the importance of generating content for all media platforms.

"We want to equip you with skills that can help you on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and blogs. Most of you are familiar with Facebook but you don't know how powerful it is.

"You can use Facebook to share different issues happening in your communities other than chatting and sharing selfies with friends," Nyirenda explained.

Participants have been drawn from Monkey Bay, St. Monica, Manjoni, Malindi, Mangochi and Namwera Secondary schools.