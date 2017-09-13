Kenya: 'Exasperated' Governors Get Ball Rolling on Threat to Replace Striking Nurses

Nairobi — The Council of Governors has maintained that all nurses who are still on strike will be sacked by their respective counties for failing to resume work.

Chairman Josphat Nanok said that the council had directed the respective governors to take action against them as the strike had been declared illegal by the courts.

Nanok said that the counties were free to advertise for new applicants to replace those who had not reported to work after the September 8 date they provided for them to resume their duties.

He said that there was no further room for negotiations until the striking nurses report to work, failure to this they will all be sacked.

The Council Chairman sympathised with suffering patients saying that the Council had done everything possible to end the strike but nurses were were maintaining their hard stance.

The Chairman noted that some governors were new in government and needed time to reorganise their governments and should therefore be given time.

He was speaking in Nyahururu town where he had gone to condole with the family of Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi who lost his mother Mumbi Muriithi over the weekend.

The late Governor Muriithi's mother will be laid to rest on Friday this week.