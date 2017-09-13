13 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: 14-Year-Old to Face Murder Charges for Fire That Killed 9

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A girl suspected to have started the fire that killed nine of her colleagues at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi is expected back in court Wednesday to face murder charges.

The girl was first arraigned in court last week when the court allowed police to detain her for seven days to complete investigations.

The orders were issued by Senior Principal Magistrate Theresa Nyangena following a request by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alloys Kemo, who had asked for 10 days to allow further investigations.

According to an affidavit filed by the Milimani DCIO Phylis Kanina, the minor who has been codenamed T.W.G in court papers was arrested on Tuesday, at her parent's home in the city.

Kanina told the court that the student was found in possession of a Tecno phone whose SIM card was registered under her mother's name.

A laptop was also recovered from the home which is currently undergoing forensic examination.

Family lawyer Stanley Kang'ahi told Capital News that minor will continue to cooperate with authorities if released on bail.

On Tuesday, all the nine girls were positively identified following the completion of DNA that was led by Government Pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has pledged to assist the bereaved families transport the bodies to the various counties as per the family plans and is planning to attend the funerals.

