13 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Transformation Alliance Set to Release Conference Resolutions

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's leading Political Movement Transformation Alliance (T.A) is set to release the resolutions made at it first ever national conference.

The conference was held at St. Pius Catholic Hall in the Commercial City of Blantyre last month.

The Alliance Administrative Secretary Charles Mwambiyale confirmed the development on Tuesday.

"Everything is set and we will be releasing the resolutions we made at the conference any day from Wednesday," said Mwambiyale.

According to the Administrative Secretary, names of other office bearers are also expected to be announced.

The grouping is led by former cabinet minister in Moses Kunkuyu.

During the August conference which attracted experts from different portifolis in the society including Political and Civil Society leaders, delegates reviewed several developmental challenges as well as providing solutions to ease some of the problems.

