One of the great economists of Malawi Dr Charles Mataya died on Monday night at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre.

Mataya, a former Principal of Polytechnic College, died after losing a battle to pneumonia.

He held a PhD in agriculture marketing, international trade and development economics from the University of Alberta in Canada.

His long career included boardroom roles Kamuzu Academy where he was board chairperson, a director at Malawi Savings Bank, Chemicals and Marketing and the Malawi Revenue Authority.

Mataya also served as president of Economist Association of Malawi from 2003 to 2008.

He was involved in teaching and research in the University of Malawi for 28 years.

According to his LinkedIn profile, some of his major achievements include the initiation of Strategic Planning at the Polytechnique and at Bunda College of Agriculture.

Economists described Mataya as a "brilliant leader" and that people will remember him for being a great listener with a thoughtful sense of humour.