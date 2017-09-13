Kenya: Speaker Muturi Guides New MPs on House Decorum

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi on Wednesday reminded the House, especially the new members that they should stand still wherever they are and remain quiet whenever the speaker is on his feet.

The new members of the House are yet to be fully trained on the conduct of House business. The planned training is scheduled for September 17- 22.

He also told the members that they will be required to pronounce their names and the areas they represent on the floor of the House before they are allowed to contribute in the House.

According to the Speaker, the move is necessary for Hansard recording of the House proceedings as the members wait the processing of their biometric details.

Consequently, the Speaker has directed the clerk of the House, Mr Michael Sialai to take the members' details and issue them with the logging cards for the time being.

CLERK

"Any member who wants to contribute will be required to catch the Speaker's eye by standing and pronouncing their names and the constituencies they represent," Mr Muturi ruled before the House begun transacting its business after the presidential address yesterday.

The Clerk has also been directed to take the biometric details of all the members to allow them log in electronically whenever they want to contribute in the House.

Once this has been done, the normal way of transacting the House business will resume. As the matter stands now, the manual register will be used for chamber attendance.

The National Assembly is expected to constitute membership to the powerful House Business Committee without the leadership of the minority party or coalition in the House.

The committee that is chaired by the Speaker sets the daily business of the House.

The rules dictate that the majority and minority leaders in the House, and majority and minority whips are automatic members of the committee.

However, by Wednesday morning, the National Super Alliance had not nominated its minority leader and minority whip.