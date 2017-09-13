Kenya: Form 4 Student Arrested After He's Found With Gun in School

A-17-year old Form Four student is in police custody in Homa Bay County after he was found in possession of an illegal firearm.

The student at Orero Secondary School was found with a pistol on Tuesday evening after his colleagues raised the alarm.

Homa Bay OCPD Esau Ochorokodi told journalists that the student was brandishing the firearm to his colleagues before the school administration was alerted.

Mr Ochorokodi said the student first denied that he was in possession of the gun but after a two-hour interrogation by police officers, he led them to a nearby bush where he had hidden the weapon.

"The student hid the weapon outside the dormitory. He would only retrieve it when he wanted to coerce his colleagues to submit to his demands," said Mr Ochorokodi.

AMERICAN PISTOL

Upon examination of the pistol, the officers found out that it is of a type that is rarely used in the country, prompting questions on how the student obtained it.

The investigators told Nation that the pistol is an American type, and is not licensed to be used in Kenya.

The student revealed to the investigators that he had obtained the firearm from a relative who is living in the United States.

"The student told us that a relative who is living in the US had gifted him with the pistol," said Mr Ochorokodi.

Despite investigators finding out that the gun had no bullets, the school administration and students were thrown into panic, prompting the questioning of more students over the gun discovery.

The principal of the school, Mr Dickens Bula, said they received the hint about the gun from students who claimed that one student had been threatening to shoot them with the gun.

THREATS TO SHOOT

"We received complaints from students who said one of them was threatening to shoot whoever failed to meet his demands," said Mr Bula.

It is said the student was using the gun to extort money and food stuffs from fellow students.

The student is waiting to be charged with illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm at the Homa Bay Law Courts.

The discovery of the gun from the student has raised concerns on the safety of students in schools across the country.

The Homa Bay Police boss said they are also investigating how the student managed to get into the school with the firearm despite checks at the gate when schools open.

He cautioned parents with firearms at home to be careful on how they keep them.

"All weapons at home should be kept under safe custody to minimize injuries especially on children," he said.