12 September 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: President Lungu Confers With EFZ Leaders

By Charles Sakala

President Edgar Lungu reached out to the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) as he continues building bridges with religious bodies.

The Head of State held an hour long meeting with the EFZ board led by chairperson Bishop Fortune Mwiza.

State House press aide Amos Chanda said that the church leaders and President Lungu tackled wide ranging issues among them religion, economic justice and post-election disputes.

The EFZ board opened up on their backing the church led efforts of reconciliation in the aftermath of a fiercely contested election.

The EFZ is part of the three church mother bodies comprising Council for Catholic Bishops, Christian Council of Zambia.

Zambia

