Zimbabwe: Musician Fungisai in Court for Negligent Driving

Gospel artiste Fungisai Zvakavapano was Monday dragged to the courts for causing a road accident which left four vehicles damaged, injuring one person in the process.

Court heard she was speeding when circumstances did not permit her to do so.

Zvakavapano, 36, appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura facing negligent driving charges.

Her case was remanded to September 18 pending trial after she asked for time to read the state papers first.

According to prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti, Zvakapano failed to drive properly while overtaking and hit a vehicle which was on the outer lane when she was driving along Leopold Takawira due North recently.

She is also accused of driving too close to another vehicle, failing to stop or act reasonably when collision was imminent and failure to keep a proper look out.

On the day in question, court heard upon approaching a certain point, she drove too close to a vehicle which was being driven by one Onias Kapuranyika.

Zvakavapano allegedly failed to keep a proper look out while overtaking and hit a vehicle which was being driven by Kudakwashe Makwara on the front wheel.

Suddenly, she lost control and hit Kapuranyika's vehicle on the rear left side.

Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving behind Zvakavapano, rammed behind her vehicle leaving both vehicles damaged.

Makwara sustained injuries and his medical affidavit will be produced in court.

Mhiti said the musician was too negligent.