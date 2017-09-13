12 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Musician Fungisai in Court for Negligent Driving

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave
Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave

Gospel artiste Fungisai Zvakavapano was Monday dragged to the courts for causing a road accident which left four vehicles damaged, injuring one person in the process.

Court heard she was speeding when circumstances did not permit her to do so.

Zvakavapano, 36, appeared before magistrate Ruramai Chitumbura facing negligent driving charges.

Her case was remanded to September 18 pending trial after she asked for time to read the state papers first.

According to prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti, Zvakapano failed to drive properly while overtaking and hit a vehicle which was on the outer lane when she was driving along Leopold Takawira due North recently.

She is also accused of driving too close to another vehicle, failing to stop or act reasonably when collision was imminent and failure to keep a proper look out.

On the day in question, court heard upon approaching a certain point, she drove too close to a vehicle which was being driven by one Onias Kapuranyika.

Zvakavapano allegedly failed to keep a proper look out while overtaking and hit a vehicle which was being driven by Kudakwashe Makwara on the front wheel.

Suddenly, she lost control and hit Kapuranyika's vehicle on the rear left side.

Patrick Zimbiru, who was driving behind Zvakavapano, rammed behind her vehicle leaving both vehicles damaged.

Makwara sustained injuries and his medical affidavit will be produced in court.

Mhiti said the musician was too negligent.

More on This

Gospel Musician Fungisai in the Dock

Musician Fungisai Zvakavapano yesterday appeared in court on allegations of negligent driving after bumping into a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.