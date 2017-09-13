12 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Govt Accused of Favouring Foreign Businesses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — The northern business community has accused the government of giving preferential treatment to foreign companies at the expense of locals.

The chairperson of the Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) Northern Branch, Tomas Indji, thus gave the government a warning to act against such preference.

"Lawmakers and politicians should come out strongly and tell us if we must do business or leave the business to foreigners, because we can see that we can talk but no one is listening, and they pretend not to see what is happening," said Indji.

Indji made the remarks at an engagement with the Minister of Finance Calle Schlettwein at the end of last week in Ongwediva.

He said that although foreign direct investment is needed it should be confined to businesses and industries where capital-intensive set-ups are required and where Namibians still require industry knowledge and skills development.

"We cannot have a situation where Namibians will find themselves enslaved to foreign-owned businesses and owners who have infiltrated the local economy without substantially developing and contributing agendas towards the bigger Namibian future interest," said Indji.

"If Namibian businesses are not protected from such foreign-owned business establishments that compete directly with local and traditional businesses then our own businesses will find themselves struggling to sustain themselves," said Indji.

Schlettwein in response said that the government is looking into ensuring that Namibian-owned businesses get preferential treatment.

Schlettwein also said the government will tackle medical aid fraud as part of its measures to reduce expenditure and increase revenue.

While the government has settled all its debts the Public Service Employees Medical Aid Scheme is highly infested with unregistered members who are being treated fraudulently from the fund and as a result are milking government coffers dry, he added.

Schlettwein said the government would continue to realign expenditures from areas where they are not necessary to priority sectors which will aid in alleviating poverty.

This includes cuts in subsistence and travelling allowances and construction of infrastructure.

Namibia

Cricket Team Beat Tanzania to Keep Hopes Alive

Namibia beat Tanzania by six wickets to keep their hopes alive in the ICC World Women's T20 African Qualifier in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.