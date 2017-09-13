12 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Revenue Authority Introduces Road Access Fee On Foreign Registered Vehicles

By Alick Mande

Those driving foreign registered vehicles on the roads of Malawi should brace to pay US$20 (about K14,680.00 at current exchange rate) from November this year following introduction of Road Access Fee (RAF) by Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA).

MRA is introducing the fee following government's approval that the Roads Fund Administration should levy a Road Access Fee.

According to MRA, the fee is applicable on all foreign registered small vehicles such as saloons, pickups, wagons and all such vehicles that are currently not paying International Transit Fee (ITF) including motor cycles and trailers.

MRA is expected to be collecting the Road Access Fee- which is a Road User Charge (RUC)- on behalf of the Roads Fund Administration, effective November 1st, 2017.

"The fee will be charged in United States Dollars at a fixed rate of $20 per vehicle and does not depend on the vehicle's country of origin or the distance to be travelled in Malawi," says MRA in a statement issued out on Tuesday.

All motorists issued with a Temporary Importation Permit (TIP) by MRA shall be required to pay the Roads Access Fee at the border of entry and upon renewal of the TIP with the authority.

Those who will fail to pay the fee should expect to face a penalty of US$500 (about K367,000.00) per vehicle on the spot.

